Deutsche Bank Trims RH (RH) Target Price to $125.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS raised shares of RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,030.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. RH has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.39 million. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that RH will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank Trims RH (RH) Target Price to $125.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/deutsche-bank-trims-rh-rh-target-price-to-125-00.html.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.