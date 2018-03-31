Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.0974995022489 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 6,290,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $16,724.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/devon-energy-dvn-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.