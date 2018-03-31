DHT (DHT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,014,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,866. The firm has a market cap of $484.22, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.65. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 million. DHT had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DHT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DHT by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 323,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 531,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DHT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 980,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Aframax segments. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 27 crude oil tankers in operation; 25 VLCCs, which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers, which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

