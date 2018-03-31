Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $78,139,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 765,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 330,652 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,957,000.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,431 shares of company stock worth $21,476,852. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,420.13, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.74 million. equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

