Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.52. 2,045,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,552. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12,420.13, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.74 million. equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 29,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $3,724,371.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $388,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,476,852. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $142.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

