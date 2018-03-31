Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.32.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 598,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,299. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,637.15% and a negative return on equity of 171.81%. The business’s revenue was up 976.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

