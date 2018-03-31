Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider James B. Weissman sold 1,035 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 598,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,299. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.25). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.81% and a negative net margin of 2,637.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 976.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,035,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 2,956,671 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

