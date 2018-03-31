Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Digi International (DGII) Share Price

Media stories about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.6091793013399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.40. Digi International has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.58 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, COO Kevin C. Riley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,483.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin C. Riley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,941 shares in the company, valued at $860,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

