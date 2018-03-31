DigiByte Trading Down 21.6% This Week (CRYPTO:DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $178.91 million and $1.15 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000138 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,052,051,625 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

DigiByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, alcurEX, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bittrex, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Coinhouse, Upbit and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

