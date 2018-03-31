Digital Bullion Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00158078 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000540 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000998 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

