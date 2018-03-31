Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.29) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an add rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.08) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 412.53 ($5.70).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 381.30 ($5.27) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.60 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.80.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

