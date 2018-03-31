Directv (DTV) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Directv earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the satellite television provider an impact score of 44.4112375203889 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ DTV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,541. Directv has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Directv Company Profile

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

