DISH Network Corp (DISH) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,118,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 70,398 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in DISH Network by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 934,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 867,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,674.74, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.11. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on shares of DISH Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

In other news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

