district0x Trading Down 4.8% This Week (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Mercatox and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Token Profile

district0x launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, ChaoEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx and Binance. It is not possible to buy district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

