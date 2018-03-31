Divi (DIVX) Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVX) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Divi has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Divi token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00028950 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. Divi has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $15,316.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00726467 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000497 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00160827 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030155 BTC.

About Divi

Divi launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 6,171,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,143,207 tokens. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

