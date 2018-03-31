DMarket Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. DMarket has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00719110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159986 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030480 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.