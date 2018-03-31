Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $258,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DLTR stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $94.90. 2,357,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,415. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22,523.19, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $124.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-insider-robert-h-rudman-sells-2764-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.