Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £130.40 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Dominic Taylor purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 815 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £130.40 ($180.16).

LON:PAY opened at GBX 798 ($11.03) on Friday. Paypoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 762 ($10.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,098 ($15.17).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.54) price objective on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,162 ($16.05) target price on shares of Paypoint in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.99).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay.

