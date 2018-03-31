Dotcoin (DOT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Dotcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Dotcoin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $19,131.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dotcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.01682440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007731 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015859 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022349 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 556,877,750 coins and its circulating supply is 291,877,750 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. Dotcoin’s official website is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dotcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.