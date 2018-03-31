Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $1,916,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $188.62 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,724.16, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

