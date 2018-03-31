OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dover by 49.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,066,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dover to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

In related news, SVP Patrick Burns acquired 510 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $49,730.10. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $183,611.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,991. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15,167.56, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

