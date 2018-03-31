Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,947 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dover by 891.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $15,167.56, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Dover to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,947 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/dover-corp-dov-holdings-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc-updated.html.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.