Dovu (DOVU) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.84 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Dovu has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and EtherDelta. During the last week, Dovu has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00725184 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160656 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029932 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

