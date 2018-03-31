DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,443 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $78,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 275,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 78,165 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 711,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $148,382.05, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

