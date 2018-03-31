DPAY Hits Market Capitalization of $60,448.00 (DPAY)

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DPAY has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One DPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DPAY has a total market cap of $60,448.00 and $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DPAY Coin Profile

DPAY (DPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

DPAY Coin Trading

DPAY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy DPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPAY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

