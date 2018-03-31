Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dr Pepper Snapple Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dr Pepper Snapple Group $6.69 billion $1.08 billion 26.07 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Competitors $7.34 billion $719.00 million 29.49

Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Dr Pepper Snapple Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr Pepper Snapple Group 0 9 5 0 2.36 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Competitors 309 1446 1697 64 2.43

Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has a consensus target price of $118.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dr Pepper Snapple Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr Pepper Snapple Group 16.08% 37.05% 8.19% Dr Pepper Snapple Group Competitors -19.26% -50.42% -7.92%

Summary

Dr Pepper Snapple Group competitors beat Dr Pepper Snapple Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers. The Company’s segments include Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages and Latin America Beverages. The Company’s brand portfolio includes CSD brands, such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Penafiel, Squirt, 7UP, Crush, A&W, Sunkist soda and Schweppes, and NCB brands, such as Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott’s and Clamato. The Company’s NCB brands include Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott’s, FIJI mineral water, Clamato, Yoo-Hoo, Deja Blue, Bai Brands, ReaLemon, AriZona tea, Vita Coco coconut water, Mr and Mrs T mixers, BodyArmor, Nantucket Nectars, Garden Cocktail, Mistic and Rose’s.

