DraftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $15,930.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001014 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 17,719,297 coins and its circulating supply is 7,719,297 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

