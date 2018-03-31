Dragonchain Price Tops $0.65 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $154.98 million and approximately $768,568.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, CoinExchange, Gate.io and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00718379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00159819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta and Token Store. It is not currently possible to buy Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

