DRDGOLD (DRD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3678951564211 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE DRD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 103,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,038. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

