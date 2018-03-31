Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $206,623.34, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.95%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.17 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/duncker-streett-co-inc-trims-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.