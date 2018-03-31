DX (Group) (DX) Coverage Initiated at FinnCap

Equities research analysts at FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 18 ($0.25) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.76% from the stock’s current price.

LON DX opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.12) on Thursday. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.75 ($0.19).

In other DX (Group) news, insider Ian Gray bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($31,085.94).

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc is engaged in the provision of parcels, mail and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company’s segments include parcels and freight, mail and packets, and logistics. The parcels and freight segment offers services, such as DX 1-Man, engaged in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items; DX Courier, which provides next day parcel services, and DX 2-Man, which offers a business to consumer home delivery solution for heavier and bulkier items.

