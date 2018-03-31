DX (Group) (DX) Shares Up 0%

Shares of DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.12). 4,266,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,242% from the average session volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on DX (Group) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 18 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Ian Gray bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($31,085.94).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc is engaged in the provision of parcels, mail and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company’s segments include parcels and freight, mail and packets, and logistics. The parcels and freight segment offers services, such as DX 1-Man, engaged in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items; DX Courier, which provides next day parcel services, and DX 2-Man, which offers a business to consumer home delivery solution for heavier and bulkier items.

