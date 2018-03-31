DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 144,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $676.10, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 2.64. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

In other news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,010,087.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,625,528.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 160,811 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 492,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 142,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,089,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after buying an additional 77,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/dxp-enterprises-dxpe-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

