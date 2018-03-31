Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Takes $886,000 Position in Citigroup (C)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 35,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,014,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173,479.45, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

