Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,481.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $70,481.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00721420 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014197 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00154894 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights’ launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,228,953 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens.net is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to exchange ERC20 tokens and other cryptocurrencies. Trading fees within the platform are paid in Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR), an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. DTR is charged as trading fees based on the market price of DTR at the moment of the trade. A transaction for a DTR holder will be charged at the best ask price, ignoring the market depth. Users that do not hold DTR will be charged a fee in the currency they are trading in. Conversion of the fee cost into DTR will be executed automatically and clients owning DTR will have their DTR subtracted from their balance, based on the DTR’s market value.”

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

