Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a €9.85 ($12.16) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($13.58) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.38 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock opened at €9.02 ($11.14) on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($13.33).

WARNING: “E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.25 by Royal Bank of Canada” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/e-on-eoan-given-a-10-25-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.