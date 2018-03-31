Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5894866849172 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,047.97, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.49%. sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.25 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

WARNING: “Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/eagle-bancorp-egbn-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.