Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) insider William John Mcguinty purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

TSE:ER traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.23. 195,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,758. Eastmain Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/eastmain-resources-inc-er-insider-acquires-c20000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Eastmain Resources

Eastmain Resources Inc is an exploration-stage company engaged in the exploration of metallic mineral resource properties within Canada. The Company’s primary focus is exploration for precious metals in the Eastmain/Opinaca areas of James Bay, Quebec. It owns interest in two gold deposits, which include Eau Claire and the Eastmain Mine, and holds interest in Eleonore South, a mineral exploration joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastmain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastmain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.