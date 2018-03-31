OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 979 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 32.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,345.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 27.65%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ebix Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

EBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

