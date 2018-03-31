Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 535,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,721 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,043,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.48, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $303,151.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,743.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,389 shares of company stock worth $3,138,901 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

