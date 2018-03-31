ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.87.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.20 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

In other ECN Capital news, insider Jr. Donald Frank Glisson bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,270,500.00.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.44. The company had a trading volume of 304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,271. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

WARNING: “ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ecn-capital-corp-ecn-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.