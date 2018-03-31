EcoCoin (CRYPTO:ECO) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. EcoCoin has a market cap of $163,703.00 and approximately $941.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EcoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EcoCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001824 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.10 or 3.23216000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00154595 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003575 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About EcoCoin

EcoCoin (ECO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,159,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,904 coins. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. The official website for EcoCoin is www.ecocoin.us. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EcoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EcoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.