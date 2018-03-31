Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of EDGE stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Edge Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other Edge Therapeutics news, insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $308,350 in the last 90 days. 36.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

