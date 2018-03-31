Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Edge Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Edge Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Edge Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other news, insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,829.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Leuthner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,010.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $308,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDGE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 261,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edge Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

