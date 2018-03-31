EDRCoin (EDRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $760.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $760.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000765 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is edrcoin.com. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

