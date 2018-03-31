EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $402.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000781 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000400 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial. The official website for EDRCoin is edrcoin.com.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDRCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.