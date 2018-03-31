Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) CEO Sells $4,583,472.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $4,583,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael A. Mussallem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $3,771,016.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.52. 1,486,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,302.51, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

