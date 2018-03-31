eGold Price Up 29% This Week (CRYPTO:EGOLD)

eGold (CURRENCY:EGOLD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. eGold has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eGold token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, eGold has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00725273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00158476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030119 BTC.

About eGold

eGold was first traded on October 8th, 2017. eGold’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for eGold is egoldtoken.org. eGold’s official Twitter account is @eGoldToken.

Buying and Selling eGold

eGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy eGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eGold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

