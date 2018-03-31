Ehi Car Services (EHIC) versus K12 (NYSE:LRN) Critical Contrast

Ehi Car Services (NYSE: EHIC) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ehi Car Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ehi Car Services and K12, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ehi Car Services 0 0 0 0 N/A K12 0 0 1 0 3.00

K12 has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Ehi Car Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Ehi Car Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ehi Car Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of K12 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ehi Car Services and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ehi Car Services 4.05% 2.41% 1.21% K12 0.89% 4.39% 3.38%

Risk and Volatility

Ehi Car Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ehi Car Services and K12’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ehi Car Services $303.75 million 2.87 $4.77 million $0.07 177.86 K12 $888.52 million 0.66 $450,000.00 $0.45 31.51

Ehi Car Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than K12. K12 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ehi Car Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

K12 beats Ehi Car Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ehi Car Services Company Profile

eHi Car Services Limited, formerly Prudent Choice International Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in car rentals and car services. The Company provides self-drive car rental services to both individual customers, as well as corporate and institutional clients to meet travel, leisure, business and ground transportation needs. The Company operates its car rentals business primarily through its subsidiaries, including Shanghai eHi Car Rental Co., Ltd. (eHi Rental), eHi Auto Services (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (eHi Jiangsu), and their subsidiaries and branches. For its car services business, the Company provides vehicles and chauffeur services through different subsidiaries. The Company provides chauffeur services through its subsidiary, Shanghai Smart Brand Auto Driving Services Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Smart Brand), and its subsidiaries and branches. The Company has a limited operating history.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their child's existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ehi Car Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ehi Car Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.