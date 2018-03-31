Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7140688959694 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,829. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.09). research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

